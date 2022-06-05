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Elon Musk, Tesla Layoffs, and the Engineer Shortage
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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101 views • June 05, 2022
Eighteen minute video on Elon Musk, Tesla Layoffs, and the purported "Engineer Shortage." Why is Tesla laying off its extremely difficult to find, best of the best, 10X programmers and other super-engineers? As gasoline prices soar, why is the premier electric car company -- seemingly positioned to cash in on the fuel shortage -- laying off anyone?

Links:

https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/microsoft-layoffs-and-stem-shortage-claims-2009-2017/

https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/a-skeptical-look-at-stem-shortage-numbers/

https://www.computerworld.com/article/2500724/obama-confronted-on-h-1b-use-during-google--hangout.html

https://www.simplethread.com/the-10x-programmer-myth/

Credits

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:SpaceX_CEO_Elon_Musk_visits_N%26NC_and_AFSPC_(190416-F-ZZ999-006)_(cropped).jpg (Public Domain US GOVT)


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