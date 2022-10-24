Prophesying Life

March 13th, 2022

Is your faith unshakable? Are you ready and willing to be an enduring soldier? All Christians need to be bold in God's truth and listen fervently for His voice. You will not hold fast walking in the natural mind! Chase after the Lord and be completely filled by His Spirit.

"So I prophesied as he commanded me, and the breath came into them, and they lived, and stood up upon their feet, an exceeding great army." Ezekiel 37:10