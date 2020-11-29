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JIM WILLIE PhD ECONOMICS; NATIONAL TREASURE; JIMs OUTLOOK ON TRUMPs UPCOMING WIN; AND BIDENs WITHDRAWL - BIDEN WILL BE ARRESTED BEFORE JANUARY FOR TREASON; CAPITULATE-BACK OUT; MILITARY EXECUTION
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475 views • November 29, 2020
HARRIS AND NEWSOM WILL BE GETTING A ONE-WAY TRIP TO GITMO - KEEP WATCH ON THE MONKEY WERKS FLIGHT WATCH SIGHT AND THEN THE SUDDEN " ILLNESS, CANCER, STROKE, HEALTH CONCERNS " AND THEN THEIR DISAPPEARANCE........................................... FOR TREASON AND BEING CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY MEMBERS NOT JUST SPIES.
HOPEFULLY WE'LL GET TO SEE THEIR EXECUTIONS
CREDIT
Jim Willie with Dan & Dave - Live Stream - Saturday, November 28 (2020)
Greetings from David 大卫 Dawei
PLEASE SUPPORT BOTH JIM WILLIE AT GOLDEN JACKASS and DAN DAVE to subscribe and make a donation directly to Jim
https://www.golden-jackass.com/donate
https://www.golden-jackass.com/access...
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
http://daviddawei.com/about/
Website: http://daviddawei.com/
2:15 BACK PEDDLING OF CIA MEDIA
3:00 ANTI-TRUST BREAKUP AND GOVERNMENT TAKE-OVER OF CCP CIA MEDIA
4:07 ONLY SMALL PERCENTAGE OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON
4:41 WE ARE GOING TO SEE VP BIDEN s BALLS CAUGHT IN A VICE
5:35 MANY PRESS FIGURES ARE AT RISK OF LOSING LIBERTY BY FOLLOWING CCP CIA ORDERS
8:48 NARCO DEMOCRAT BUSH NARCO DEMOCRAT CLINTON 1992
9:29 BEING GOVERNOR OF ARKANSAS IS LIKE BEING PRESIDENT OF CHIQUITA BANANA
10:15 85% OF THE WOMEN IN U.S. VOTED FOR CLINTON IN 1992 BLUE DRESS SUPPORTERS
13:06 TRU NEWS RICK WYLIES CONTACTED BACK DOOR BY DIA
MESSAGE BIDEN WILL BE ARRESTED BEFORE JANUARY AND WILL
14:46 CAPITULATE AND BACK OUT OF THE RACE
verb (used without object), ca·pit·u·lat·ed, ca·pit·u·lat·ing.
to surrender unconditionally or on stipulated terms: When he saw the extent of the forces arrayed against him, the king capitulated, and signed their list of demands.
to give up resistance: He finally capitulated and agreed to do the job my way.
15:27 CDC HAS DROPPED BANNER THAT COVID IS A PANDEMIC
15:15 COVERT IDENTIFICATION 2019 A FASCIST PLOT
16:15 BRIAN KEMP TRUMP HAS THE GOODS ON TREASON AND ALSO ON RAPPENBURGER CHINESE BRIBES ALLOW STATE TO BE TURNED IN VOTING SYSTEM
17:30 WHY DID TRUMP ALLOW THIS TO GO SO FAR ? TRUMP WANTED THIS TO BE THE GREATEST STING IN U.S. HISTORY.
17:51 WE WILL NEVER SEE THIS VOTING SYSTEM EVER AGAIN. MANY NATIONS WILL DUMP DOMINION AND WILL CONDUCT RE-ELECTIONS
18:30 TRUMP TO BIDEN LETS CONDUCT A RE-ELECTION AND WE HOPE YOU CATCH A BULLET IN THE BACK OF THE HEAD
19:00 IF A RE-ELECTION WERE HELD HOUSE WILL LOSE 100 SEATS
20:00 McCAIN PROBABLY NEVER GOT MORE THAN 20 % OF THE VOTE ......... EVER. ONLY THROUGH ELECTION FRAUD WAS TRAITOR McCAIN RE-ELECTED
24:00 HARRY REID ALSO BENEFITED FROM FRAUDULENT VOTING
24:30 DOMINION AND FRAUDMATIC AND SMARTMATIC WILL BE BIG LOSERS OF THIS VOTER FRAUD
THE UNITED STATES AND MANY COUNTRIES WILL NEVER CONDUCT ELECTRONIC VOTING AGAIN
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-51800316
The electoral council in Venezuela says a fire in its main warehouse near the capital, Caracas, has destroyed most of the voting machines held there.
Almost 50,000 voting machines and 582 computers used in the country's elections went up in flames, electoral council chief Tibisay Lucena said.
She did not say if parliamentary elections due later this year could be affected by the loss of the machines.
She also asked prosecutors to investigate the cause of the fire.
What happened?
The fire broke out in the 6,000 sq m (65,000 sq ft) warehouse in Mariche, east of Caracas, on Saturday.
"Burnt in this fire were 582 computers belonging to the civil registry, 49,408 voting machines, 400 electronic ballots," Ms Lucena said in a news conference on Sunday.
While the warehouse is the main storage facility of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Ms Lucena said, "The electoral process is far from being destroyed."
"Nothing is being ruled out," Ms Lucena said, telling reporters that ahead of elections for Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, the CNE and its infrastructure had been targeted.
"In 2017, those who did not want elections were vicious against the voting machines. They attacked operators, they burned vehicles, they made death threats, they burned voting machines, but the election took place.
"If there are groups who think that they can stop the electoral processes they're mistaken, they haven't accounted for the determination of the men and women of the electoral branch".
HOPEFULLY WE'LL GET TO SEE THEIR EXECUTIONS
CREDIT
Jim Willie with Dan & Dave - Live Stream - Saturday, November 28 (2020)
Greetings from David 大卫 Dawei
PLEASE SUPPORT BOTH JIM WILLIE AT GOLDEN JACKASS and DAN DAVE to subscribe and make a donation directly to Jim
https://www.golden-jackass.com/donate
https://www.golden-jackass.com/access...
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
http://daviddawei.com/about/
Website: http://daviddawei.com/
2:15 BACK PEDDLING OF CIA MEDIA
3:00 ANTI-TRUST BREAKUP AND GOVERNMENT TAKE-OVER OF CCP CIA MEDIA
4:07 ONLY SMALL PERCENTAGE OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON
4:41 WE ARE GOING TO SEE VP BIDEN s BALLS CAUGHT IN A VICE
5:35 MANY PRESS FIGURES ARE AT RISK OF LOSING LIBERTY BY FOLLOWING CCP CIA ORDERS
8:48 NARCO DEMOCRAT BUSH NARCO DEMOCRAT CLINTON 1992
9:29 BEING GOVERNOR OF ARKANSAS IS LIKE BEING PRESIDENT OF CHIQUITA BANANA
10:15 85% OF THE WOMEN IN U.S. VOTED FOR CLINTON IN 1992 BLUE DRESS SUPPORTERS
13:06 TRU NEWS RICK WYLIES CONTACTED BACK DOOR BY DIA
MESSAGE BIDEN WILL BE ARRESTED BEFORE JANUARY AND WILL
14:46 CAPITULATE AND BACK OUT OF THE RACE
verb (used without object), ca·pit·u·lat·ed, ca·pit·u·lat·ing.
to surrender unconditionally or on stipulated terms: When he saw the extent of the forces arrayed against him, the king capitulated, and signed their list of demands.
to give up resistance: He finally capitulated and agreed to do the job my way.
15:27 CDC HAS DROPPED BANNER THAT COVID IS A PANDEMIC
15:15 COVERT IDENTIFICATION 2019 A FASCIST PLOT
16:15 BRIAN KEMP TRUMP HAS THE GOODS ON TREASON AND ALSO ON RAPPENBURGER CHINESE BRIBES ALLOW STATE TO BE TURNED IN VOTING SYSTEM
17:30 WHY DID TRUMP ALLOW THIS TO GO SO FAR ? TRUMP WANTED THIS TO BE THE GREATEST STING IN U.S. HISTORY.
17:51 WE WILL NEVER SEE THIS VOTING SYSTEM EVER AGAIN. MANY NATIONS WILL DUMP DOMINION AND WILL CONDUCT RE-ELECTIONS
18:30 TRUMP TO BIDEN LETS CONDUCT A RE-ELECTION AND WE HOPE YOU CATCH A BULLET IN THE BACK OF THE HEAD
19:00 IF A RE-ELECTION WERE HELD HOUSE WILL LOSE 100 SEATS
20:00 McCAIN PROBABLY NEVER GOT MORE THAN 20 % OF THE VOTE ......... EVER. ONLY THROUGH ELECTION FRAUD WAS TRAITOR McCAIN RE-ELECTED
24:00 HARRY REID ALSO BENEFITED FROM FRAUDULENT VOTING
24:30 DOMINION AND FRAUDMATIC AND SMARTMATIC WILL BE BIG LOSERS OF THIS VOTER FRAUD
THE UNITED STATES AND MANY COUNTRIES WILL NEVER CONDUCT ELECTRONIC VOTING AGAIN
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-51800316
The electoral council in Venezuela says a fire in its main warehouse near the capital, Caracas, has destroyed most of the voting machines held there.
Almost 50,000 voting machines and 582 computers used in the country's elections went up in flames, electoral council chief Tibisay Lucena said.
She did not say if parliamentary elections due later this year could be affected by the loss of the machines.
She also asked prosecutors to investigate the cause of the fire.
What happened?
The fire broke out in the 6,000 sq m (65,000 sq ft) warehouse in Mariche, east of Caracas, on Saturday.
"Burnt in this fire were 582 computers belonging to the civil registry, 49,408 voting machines, 400 electronic ballots," Ms Lucena said in a news conference on Sunday.
While the warehouse is the main storage facility of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Ms Lucena said, "The electoral process is far from being destroyed."
"Nothing is being ruled out," Ms Lucena said, telling reporters that ahead of elections for Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, the CNE and its infrastructure had been targeted.
"In 2017, those who did not want elections were vicious against the voting machines. They attacked operators, they burned vehicles, they made death threats, they burned voting machines, but the election took place.
"If there are groups who think that they can stop the electoral processes they're mistaken, they haven't accounted for the determination of the men and women of the electoral branch".
Keywords
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