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Jesse Watters | PRIMETIME EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden used Air Force 2 to get to at least 15 different countries. Joe Biden can no longer deny he was in business with his son.
@JesseBWatters
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1694871081016799487?s=20