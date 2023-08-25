Create New Account
Hunter Biden used Air Force 2 to get to at least 15 different countries.
Jesse Watters | PRIMETIME EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden used Air Force 2 to get to at least 15 different countries. Joe Biden can no longer deny he was in business with his son.


https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1694871081016799487?s=20

