A Palestinian Mother Behind Bars

Murjana Hreish has been detained by the Zionist occupation since last March, after being arrested from her home in Ramallah, leaving behind two children. Like many other female prisoners, Murjana faces harsh conditions within the Zionist occupation prisons.
Interview: Inssaf Jabra, Murjana's mother
Reporting: Mohammed somrain
Filmed: 06/01/2025
