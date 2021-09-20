Supply Chain Shipping Hell! Records Get Shattered As Boats Line Up to Wait at California Docks

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Two years ago, the cost for a 40-foot container to transport goods from Asia to the U.S was under $2,000. Today it's as much as $25,000.
Average rates for giant Capesize bulk carriers -- which can carry products like coal, iron ore and grains -- jumped by $6,700 a day on Monday, the most since 2010, as owners continue to benefit from strong demand for raw materials. The rally extended Tuesday, pushing the daily rate to almost $53,700, the highest level in 11 years, Baltic Exchange data show.-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/s...
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