Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWO: 15 minute cities and the right to travel
34 views
channel image
Follower of Christ777
Published 17 hours ago |

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Greg Reese.

Greg Reese reports on the socialist and communist strategy to control the movement of people under the supposed pretext of carbon dioxide emissions. Individuals will be limited in moving about of going to the nearest city to support their way of life but what about the desire to do air travel?

Again, this is nothing more than a means to control individuals’ rights to move around and that smells an over bearing satanic, socialist and communist control to exercise control over the free movement of people.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/


For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org (www.ssremnant.org) along with the following channels:


Follower of Christ777: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spirittravelyeshuagreg reesesonelohimimmanuelgodheadright to travel15 minute cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket