I Read The Most Dangerous Superstition (And You Can, Too!)

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-most-dangerous-superstition/
In the EXACT OPPOSITE of the tradition of the "I Read . . . So You Don't Have To" series of podcasts, today James presents a read-through / exploration of a book you actually really SHOULD read: The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose! Strap in and get ready for a data dump. And then get ready to read the book yourself!
