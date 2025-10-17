Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 17, 2025 - FOOD RIOTS, rare earths, and the warning signs found in rising GOLD, SILVER prices

- Mike Adams' Introduction and Interview with Matt Kim (0:00)

- China's Control Over Rare Earths (1:38)

- Economic and Political Analysis (4:29)

- John Bolton's Indictment and Trump's Criticism (22:25)

- Food Riots and Civil Unrest (31:19)

- China's Rare Earth Dominance and US Dependence (49:24)

- Global Economic Shifts and US Empire Collapse (1:02:24)

- Interview with Matt Kim on AI and Technology (1:09:20)

- AI's Role in Modern Society and Future Prospects (1:14:55)

- AI Weaponization and Control Mechanisms (1:15:10)

- Eric Schmidt's Classification of AI Users (1:23:14)

- Technological Shifts and Open Source Models (1:25:08)

- Super Intelligence and AI Development (1:28:04)

- Human Freedom and AI Control (1:31:53)

- Surveillance and Control in Western Culture (1:34:22)

- Energy and AI Data Centers (1:40:32)

- The Role of Robotics in Decentralized Living (1:50:09)

- Privacy and Online Security (1:54:16)

- The Future of Privacy and Technology (2:04:03)





