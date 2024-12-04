Russia Bombs Ukraine Into Darkness. Blackouts, Power Outages Persist As Putin Attacks Power Grid

Putin is bombing Ukraine into darkness — and leaving Europe short of power

The EU relies on Kyiv for energy. So Russia is attacking the critical storage sites that hold Europe’s gas.





Just outside Kyiv is a smoking crater where one of Ukraine's largest power plants used to be.





The bombed-out ruin of the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant — the main electricity producer for millions of people — is a symbol of a devastating shift underway in Ukraine. In recent weeks, Russia has started inflicting far more permanent damage on Ukraine’s energy system, not only taking out generating stations but even going after the vast underground gas storage facilities the EU leaned on last winter to avoid its own energy shortages.





It's a change from the past two years, when Moscow and its invading army mostly targeted Ukraine’s energy transformers, the components that move power from one circuit to another. Such attacks were damaging, but the parts could be quickly repaired or substituted.





Russia is winning the energy war and plunging Ukraine into darkness. Electricity blackouts are the new normal in Ukraine as the country struggles to cope with the consequences of a devastating Russian air offensive that has destroyed around half of Ukraine’s wartime power-generating capacity since the start of 2024. Millions of Ukrainians are now adapting to the reality of regular power cuts, with electricity in many cases restricted to just a few hours per day and the buzz of generators becoming a routine feature of life throughout the country.





A new Russian strike left Western Ukraine without light, Lviv plunged into darkness. On Thursday, November 28, the Russian military launched another missile attack on energy facilities in Ukraine. Although the strike was not the most massive of all, it turned out to be very effective, due to the weak counteraction of the Ukrainian air defense.





After the Russian attack, power outages were recorded throughout Ukraine, which was confirmed by the country's Energy Minister German Galushchenko.





David House