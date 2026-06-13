I Send A Carrington-Type Event, O' World 6-11-26@9:28 PM Shared 6-12-26

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ to the world concerning a Carrington type solar event He's sending Heaven style and different.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

Matthew 28:18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry





Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+g6ZmUtouN-5jNTRh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@mylovelyJesusMinistry777

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/@mylovelyjesus-propheticdre7856





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e