Will Gold and Silver Hold Value in a Mad Max Scenario?

Question 1: 8:53 As far as the gold price re-valuation, what does that mean for me? Is it better to buy NOW or after the re-valuation? Will the re-valuation bring the price up, or down?

Question 2: 11:58 When the dollar goes to zero, how will the price of gold & silver be determined?

Question 3: 17:51 I believe that we are heading into an extreme hyperinflationary event and banking crisis. I understand the need to protect myself and my family. If utter chaos happens, a "Mad Max" situation, what good would holding gold and silver be? How will it help when no one has anything to buy it when I want to use it?

Question 4: 29:20 Here in Singapore, we could only get our hands on silver coins or bars and gold coins or bars. We can’t really get hold of the collectables precious metals, is it alright for me to just get some Canadian Mints in terms of gold and silver?

Question 5: 30:17 Can CBDC be used by government to mandate anything they like?




