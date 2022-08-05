MEDIA COVERING UP EFFECTS OF 5G ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION & CHEMTRAILS: BLAMING HOT WEATHER

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Mark Steele reports on the Media's pathetic attempt to gaslight the public into believing that the ecocide being caused by 5G EMFS and Geo-engineering is being caused by the hot Summer weather.SCORCHED EARTH WARFARE AGENDA - YOU CAN SEE IT - WHAT YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT - DO YOU STAND UP OR LAY DOWN - WAITING ANY LONGER IS NOT AN OPTION https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/subscribe/
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