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"Liberty Once Lost, Is Lost Forever" - Thomas Renz
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81 views • April 15, 2022
Liberty Monks is joined by a true patriot. Attorney Thomas Renz is on the literal front line fighting against the corrupt and tyrannical powers that be.
Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, and even Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, the COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors and Make Americans Free Again. His website is www.Renz-Law.com.
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Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, and even Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, the COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors and Make Americans Free Again. His website is www.Renz-Law.com.
www.libertymonks.com
Facebook page
Follow us on Twitter
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
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