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Time Travel- How to Understand Gods Plan
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72 views • May 08, 2020
Time Travel - How to Understand God's Plan' explores the question of if and how predicting the future can change the present.
The idea of traveling through time is touched on in many books and movies. Questions like - when will you die? And how will you die? have become obsessions for some.
God is speaking through prophecy and predictions - not to help us cheat fate, but to inspire us to use our free will to make changes for the better.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
"Memories" by bensound (https://goo.gl/cT83F2)
Video: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- https://youtube.com
- "RWANDA:SORCELLERIE EN PLEIN MATCH" by AFRODAB LAKS (https://goo.gl/gVbdXc) CC0
Image: https://www.flickr.com/
- "Eternity" by Newtown graffitti (https://goo.gl/enTecR) CC BY 2.0
- "In the Beginning" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/SUsxx7) CC BY 2.0
- "A crossroad" by Amy (https://goo.gl/INlLqf) CC BY 2.0
- "Stephen Hawking" by Lwp Kommunikáció (https://goo.gl/9ibqOg) CC BY 2.0
- "justin-jackson-eyes-closed" by Justin Jackson (https://goo.gl/sC6ryw) CC BY 2.0
- "James McAvoy Will Play A Bald Xavier In X-Men Apocalypse" by BagoGames (https://goo.gl/S8LxCU) CC BY 2.0
- "Chiropracter" by Ryan Weisgerber (https://goo.gl/i6Vzvm) CC BY 2.0
- "Tsunami" by Petra Bensted (https://goo.gl/0xxRHD) CC BY 2.0
- "The Terminator Joins WWE 2K16 As A Pre-Order Bonus" by BagoGames (https://goo.gl/PBiqSj) CC BY 2.0
- "A Timeless Subject | Project Almanac Movie Review" by BagoGames (https://goo.gl/b9ClXN) CC BY 2.0
- "Listening" by Sebastiaan ter Burg (https://goo.gl/VoK3v2) CC BY 2.0
- "Jesus returns 06" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/bfbpYL) CC BY 2.0
http://maxpixel.freegreatpicture.com/
- "Bookworm person reading" by Max Pixel (https://goo.gl/ZRzpjc) CC0
The idea of traveling through time is touched on in many books and movies. Questions like - when will you die? And how will you die? have become obsessions for some.
God is speaking through prophecy and predictions - not to help us cheat fate, but to inspire us to use our free will to make changes for the better.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music:
"Memories" by bensound (https://goo.gl/cT83F2)
Video: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- https://youtube.com
- "RWANDA:SORCELLERIE EN PLEIN MATCH" by AFRODAB LAKS (https://goo.gl/gVbdXc) CC0
Image: https://www.flickr.com/
- "Eternity" by Newtown graffitti (https://goo.gl/enTecR) CC BY 2.0
- "In the Beginning" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/SUsxx7) CC BY 2.0
- "A crossroad" by Amy (https://goo.gl/INlLqf) CC BY 2.0
- "Stephen Hawking" by Lwp Kommunikáció (https://goo.gl/9ibqOg) CC BY 2.0
- "justin-jackson-eyes-closed" by Justin Jackson (https://goo.gl/sC6ryw) CC BY 2.0
- "James McAvoy Will Play A Bald Xavier In X-Men Apocalypse" by BagoGames (https://goo.gl/S8LxCU) CC BY 2.0
- "Chiropracter" by Ryan Weisgerber (https://goo.gl/i6Vzvm) CC BY 2.0
- "Tsunami" by Petra Bensted (https://goo.gl/0xxRHD) CC BY 2.0
- "The Terminator Joins WWE 2K16 As A Pre-Order Bonus" by BagoGames (https://goo.gl/PBiqSj) CC BY 2.0
- "A Timeless Subject | Project Almanac Movie Review" by BagoGames (https://goo.gl/b9ClXN) CC BY 2.0
- "Listening" by Sebastiaan ter Burg (https://goo.gl/VoK3v2) CC BY 2.0
- "Jesus returns 06" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/bfbpYL) CC BY 2.0
http://maxpixel.freegreatpicture.com/
- "Bookworm person reading" by Max Pixel (https://goo.gl/ZRzpjc) CC0
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