© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History Repeats (Part 2): Symbols, Sorceries & Satanism
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • August 03, 2020
The second in the 'History Repeats' series, purposed mainly as a progressive defining of terms and meanings required for common understandings, as we follow my progress & process of connecting-the-dots. I go through some very basic points on symbols, satanism, and the reality of the RULERSHIP OF THIS WORLD; very salient and seminal understandings necessary for going further down the 'rabbit-hole'...
In the next video[s], I will be using these basics to illustrate the process and the path to discovery re: how symbols, sorceries & satanism are used, and in general, their purposes. These things are 'hidden-in-plain-sight', yet they are not meant to be how one might think, and their True meanings are hidden behind a facade of lies & deceptions. What they are and what they mean are NOT as one might think, or how 'they purvey & portray them...
Come along on my 'rabbit-hole' journey and you might be surprised how connected the dots become, from the far past to the 'hoped-for' future, per our evil rulers desires.
Visit my sites and ‘channels’
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Nsc...
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gee...
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)
@GTox444
Invitation to LBRY link:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@GTox444:b
In the next video[s], I will be using these basics to illustrate the process and the path to discovery re: how symbols, sorceries & satanism are used, and in general, their purposes. These things are 'hidden-in-plain-sight', yet they are not meant to be how one might think, and their True meanings are hidden behind a facade of lies & deceptions. What they are and what they mean are NOT as one might think, or how 'they purvey & portray them...
Come along on my 'rabbit-hole' journey and you might be surprised how connected the dots become, from the far past to the 'hoped-for' future, per our evil rulers desires.
Visit my sites and ‘channels’
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Nsc...
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gee...
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)
@GTox444
Invitation to LBRY link:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@GTox444:b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.