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SPECIAL GUEST ELANA FREELAND: MK ULTRA, CHEMTRAILS AND TRANSHUMANISM 09-16-2021
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797 views • September 17, 2021
WakingtheFuture

Waking the Future




Elana Freeland stops by Waking the Future and shares her well researched knowledge on MK Ultra, Chemtrails, HAARP and Tranhumanism!

https://www.elanafreeland.com/

Head over here for her books and to pre register for her newest book set for release this year!

https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/?s=Elana+Freeland&;post_type=product

Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx

Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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