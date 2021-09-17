SPECIAL GUEST ELANA FREELAND: MK ULTRA, CHEMTRAILS AND TRANSHUMANISM 09-16-2021

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Waking the Future
Elana Freeland stops by Waking the Future and shares her well researched knowledge on MK Ultra, Chemtrails, HAARP and Tranhumanism!
https://www.elanafreeland.com/
Head over here for her books and to pre register for her newest book set for release this year!
https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/?s=Elana+Freeland&;post_type=product
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