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Prophecy by Chico Xavier – We are at the Start of a New Beginning
Spiritism
Spiritism
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7 views • June 22, 2020
On July 20th, 1969, man landed on the moon. But in the spirit world it meant something else. That mankind’s technology had outpaced it spiritual progress. Learn what will happen next, after the earth has avoided nuclear war for fifty years.

Data limites program – with English subtitles- https://nwspiritism.com/2015/08/14/prophecy-by-chico-aliens-in-our-future-or-complete-destruction/

You can learn about Spiritism and how to re-purpose your life in my book on how the spirit realm guides us to live our lives in order to ascend – How to Live – Inner Peace through Spiritism - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BVTF9MZ

This is one of many videos on different aspects of Spiritism, which I hope will be helpful for people interested in learning about the spirit realm and its relationship to us on earth. Below are links to my blog and books.

My blog is at: http://www.nwspiritism.com/

Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2

Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6

Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ

Explore Your Destiny – Since Your Life’s Path is (mostly) Predetermined – Understand the world you live in and where you are going - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QSVIDCW

Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4

Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA

Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS

The Case for Reincarnation – explains how reincarnation works and your part in determining your own trials on earth: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O6CDV4A

Spiritism 101 – An introduction to Spiritism: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V2S7MKA

Spiritism – Everything is Connected: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXQYFCX

51 Disclosures from Spiritism – The 3rd Revelation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011GRNP48

My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster
Keywords
godalienschristjesusprophecyspiritismallan kardecbrian fosterchico xavierfuture of earthdestiny of planet
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