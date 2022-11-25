Situation Update, Nov 24, 2022 - HAPPY THANKSGIVING and N-Word insanity strikes DC!

0:00 HAPPY THANKSGIVING

21:57 Vaccine

42:03 Kash Patel





- Thanksgiving message from the Health Ranger

- Crazy "white Karen" attacks black Uber drive with N-words and a face punch

- Why are so many people snapping and losing it?

- MOST deaths from "covid" are now among the vaccinated

- Covid vaccines were all a BIG LIE

- Tucker Carlson mainstreams discussion about the "pedo elite"

- Disney CEO replaced after media company loses billions pushing grooming and LGBTQ agenda on children

- Interview with Kash Patel





