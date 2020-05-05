2020 Virus 60 | Ep.53 | What function do the the globalist elites actually serve? | It's up to us.

#Adrian #5G #BillGates# #elites #globalismWhat purpose do the global elite serve?Why do we then serve them?Go back to localization, support your communities, grow local produce, work toether, stand together. United we stand, divided we fall.A comment on a recent video:"Hello Adrian, this is an absolute crime perpetrated on the people of this world and that farmer is absolutely right. I see now how everything falls into place, all of the lies and fakery. The global warming hoax gave birth to a lie called Sustainable Development Goals of Agenda21, now 2020 & 2030 etc., which has nothing to do with climate change and everything to do with the globalists securing themselves a supply chain in all of the worldly industries. As we see, they destroy everything that they don’t yet control and replace it with people, products & corporations that they own/ control. The farmer is absolutely right in noticing that they manufactured a blood bath of all these farm animals and replaced them with their imports. This crime is exponential as these globalists have managed to already kill the world’s true, healthy, local capitalism – displacing millions of people out of work, killing entrepreneurs, farmers – and globalizing everything- everywhere, with their products and services, hence creating a monopoly on everything! This is absolute madness. And now, they manufactured this plandemic in order to vaccinate the world with their twisted toxic potion consisting of witch craft that will mane, kill and possess the public and keep it under strict control of the technocrats – who own the patents to everything. And as always, all this crime taking place to generate private wealth and power, for them! It’s time to just manifest this globalist scum into oblivion! Thank you, as always, for your reflections."As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: