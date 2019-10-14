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10/14/19 #EXPOSECNN: F Hill SOROS CFR Agent, Global ID Vaccine, UN Migration Agenda Trumped #WhistleBlown
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99 views • October 14, 2019
You Are Free TV
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10/14: Today, Fiona H_ll, Soros Agent in the State Department, testifies before the House Intel Com.. Meanwhile, CNN Pres. Zucker exposed by Project Veritas and Big Tech & Big Pharma team up for Global Digital ID Vaccine...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To receive videos from Project Veritas on it's Expose CNN project:
https://www.exposecnn.com
Https://www.projectveritas.com
To become a whistleblower to defeat deep state technocracy:
[email protected]
ID2020 wants every human vaccinated with a digital ID:
https://www.biometricupdate.com/20190...
https://ussanews.com/News1/2019/10/11...
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/10/...
https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-cont...
Please watch this concise video on Fiona Hill's Soros connections from banned.video- share the link!
https://banned.video/watch?id=5da26c0...
https://www.politico.com/magazine/sto...
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/07/07...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/...
https://apostrophe.ua/en/article/poli...
Bolton's NSA replacement, Robert O'Brien, responsible for the release of multiple Americans held overseas, praises TRUMP for his dedication to bringing American hostages home:
https://www.salon.com/2019/09/18/pres...
Please watch the 5g Summit for free and share the link!
https://www.the5gsummit.com
https://www.wsfa.com/2019/09/29/repor...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
80.5K subscribers
10/14: Today, Fiona H_ll, Soros Agent in the State Department, testifies before the House Intel Com.. Meanwhile, CNN Pres. Zucker exposed by Project Veritas and Big Tech & Big Pharma team up for Global Digital ID Vaccine...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
To receive videos from Project Veritas on it's Expose CNN project:
https://www.exposecnn.com
Https://www.projectveritas.com
To become a whistleblower to defeat deep state technocracy:
[email protected]
ID2020 wants every human vaccinated with a digital ID:
https://www.biometricupdate.com/20190...
https://ussanews.com/News1/2019/10/11...
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/10/...
https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-cont...
Please watch this concise video on Fiona Hill's Soros connections from banned.video- share the link!
https://banned.video/watch?id=5da26c0...
https://www.politico.com/magazine/sto...
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/07/07...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/...
https://apostrophe.ua/en/article/poli...
Bolton's NSA replacement, Robert O'Brien, responsible for the release of multiple Americans held overseas, praises TRUMP for his dedication to bringing American hostages home:
https://www.salon.com/2019/09/18/pres...
Please watch the 5g Summit for free and share the link!
https://www.the5gsummit.com
https://www.wsfa.com/2019/09/29/repor...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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