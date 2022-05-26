Dr. Paul Marik & Pierre Kory on Treatment Protocol for Jab Injured

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American Conversations host Christine Dolan speaks with FLCCC’s Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory on their breaking release I-RECOVER treatment protocol for COVID "vaccine" injured patients.
You can read more about the I-RECOVER protocol here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/
CD Media: https://creativedestructionmedia.com/video/2022/05/25/exclusive-interview-dr-paul-marik-pierre-kory-on-breaking-treatment-protocol-for-vaccine-injured/