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INFRUITION 10.0 JESUS CHRIST UPHELD THE LAW, AND TO WHOM IS THE ARM OF THE LORD REVEALED!
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23 views • March 07, 2022
There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 10
Infruition 2.0 No Denial of His Power https://youtu.be/e5DclpONJG8
Infruition 2.1 Fulfillment of the Prophecy of our Lord https://youtu.be/VykCwcL-pHI
Infruition 3.0 No Denial of HIS Power https://youtu.be/3OF8o6GIPE0
Infruition 4.0 The Return https://youtu.be/VGQMvYiJpFg
Infruition 5.0, The Word Became Him https://youtu.be/j0bFfNpyXwk
Infruition 6.0 God Never Changes his mind https://youtu.be/vT298bCQI8Y
Infruition 7.0 It Was Written https://youtu.be/zULdJ174tJ8
INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)
https://youtu.be/Kke6o0Krthk
INFRUITION 9.0 NO BONES BROKEN https://youtu.be/IOh8mZrY_iA
INFRUITION 10.0 JESUS CHRIST UPHELD THE LAW,And to whom is the arm of the Lord Revealed https://youtu.be/hI0LFYXECuo
There should be 10-15 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows that Christ is real!!
ISAIAH CHAPTER 53
1Who hath believed our report? and to whom is the arm of the LORD revealed?
2For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him.
3He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.
4Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted.
5But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.
6All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.
7He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth.
8He was taken from prison and from judgment: and who shall declare his generation? for he was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgression of my people was he stricken.
9And he made his grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death; because he had done no violence, neither was any deceit in his mouth.
10Yet it pleased the LORD to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the LORD shall prosper in his hand.
11He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.
12Therefore will I divide him a portion with the great, and he shall divide the spoil with the strong; because he hath poured out his soul unto death: and he was numbered with the transgressors; and he bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.
Infruition 2.0 No Denial of His Power https://youtu.be/e5DclpONJG8
Infruition 2.1 Fulfillment of the Prophecy of our Lord https://youtu.be/VykCwcL-pHI
Infruition 3.0 No Denial of HIS Power https://youtu.be/3OF8o6GIPE0
Infruition 4.0 The Return https://youtu.be/VGQMvYiJpFg
Infruition 5.0, The Word Became Him https://youtu.be/j0bFfNpyXwk
Infruition 6.0 God Never Changes his mind https://youtu.be/vT298bCQI8Y
Infruition 7.0 It Was Written https://youtu.be/zULdJ174tJ8
INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)
https://youtu.be/Kke6o0Krthk
INFRUITION 9.0 NO BONES BROKEN https://youtu.be/IOh8mZrY_iA
INFRUITION 10.0 JESUS CHRIST UPHELD THE LAW,And to whom is the arm of the Lord Revealed https://youtu.be/hI0LFYXECuo
There should be 10-15 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows that Christ is real!!
ISAIAH CHAPTER 53
1Who hath believed our report? and to whom is the arm of the LORD revealed?
2For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him.
3He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.
4Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted.
5But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.
6All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.
7He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth.
8He was taken from prison and from judgment: and who shall declare his generation? for he was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgression of my people was he stricken.
9And he made his grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death; because he had done no violence, neither was any deceit in his mouth.
10Yet it pleased the LORD to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the LORD shall prosper in his hand.
11He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.
12Therefore will I divide him a portion with the great, and he shall divide the spoil with the strong; because he hath poured out his soul unto death: and he was numbered with the transgressors; and he bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.
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