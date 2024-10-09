I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 15: Prophetic Signs of the Future

Jesus provided us with two signs to give an indication where we are in relation to the end times. One of those signs is that some will claim to be the messiah. The second would be four events that occur at the same time: wars, famines, pestilences and earthquakes.

We are now in the Time of Sorrows preceding the Antichrist and there is a sequence of events unfolding right before our eyes. Jesus said that Christians would hated, persecuted and killed around the world. Many people would be offended and betray one another. There would be an abundance of false prophets and teachers and sin would increase exponentially.

Despite all these negative events, Jesus told the apostles that it will still be possible for believers in Christ to survive the reign of the Antichrist and be victorious. Our Savior did not specifically tell us when these events would happen, only the sequence so Christians could be confident in the Lord and persevere during these tumultuous times. Remember, it’s not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1536.pdf

RLJ-1536 -- FEBRUARY 21, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



