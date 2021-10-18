© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DoD Sending US Military Healthcare Personnel to Spokane, Wash. to Help with Covid, Food Shortages!!, Titanic Tree Feeding Earth Volcanoes, Terral Analysis of David Wilcox Commentary: 10.18.2021
Follow
8
Share
Report
1259 views • October 18, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
20 federal health care workers to help with COVID in Spokane
Submitted by Karen
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/20-federal-health-care-workers-help-with-covid-spokane/PPRFEFLTMJDUBPEW3OYWYY7NUA/
Related: Rantz: Trooper tells Gov. Inslee to 'kiss my...' in final sign-off before vaccine mandate
https://ground.news/article/rantz-trooper-tells-gov-inslee-to-kiss-my-in-final-sign-off-before-vaccine-mandate
--
They insist everything will be fine as we face shortages of chicken, coffee, diapers, fish sticks, frozen meals, carbonated drinks, and the list continues
Submitted by Reynald
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/10/they-insist-everything-will-be-fine-as-we-face-shortages-of-chicken-coffee-diapers-fish-sticks-frozen-meals-carbonated-drinks-and-the-list-continues/
Related: Are You Prepared to NOT Die This Winter? Time to Pay Attention to the “Preppers” if You Want to Survive
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/are-you-prepared-to-not-die-this-winter-time-to-pay-attention-to-the-preppers-if-you-want-to-survive/
--
Seismic ‘Telescope’ Reveals a Titanic, Tree-Like Plume Feeding Earth’s Volcanoes
Submitted by Kathline
https://singularityhub.com/2021/10/17/seismic-telescope-reveals-a-titanic-tree-like-plume-feeding-earths-volcanoes/
--
10/15/2021 Health Ranger Report with Mike Adams Ft. David Wilcock
Submitted by Terral
On October 17, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/65da5d70-5d0e-4891-93fe-764679aee880
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
20 federal health care workers to help with COVID in Spokane
Submitted by Karen
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/20-federal-health-care-workers-help-with-covid-spokane/PPRFEFLTMJDUBPEW3OYWYY7NUA/
Related: Rantz: Trooper tells Gov. Inslee to 'kiss my...' in final sign-off before vaccine mandate
https://ground.news/article/rantz-trooper-tells-gov-inslee-to-kiss-my-in-final-sign-off-before-vaccine-mandate
--
They insist everything will be fine as we face shortages of chicken, coffee, diapers, fish sticks, frozen meals, carbonated drinks, and the list continues
Submitted by Reynald
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/10/they-insist-everything-will-be-fine-as-we-face-shortages-of-chicken-coffee-diapers-fish-sticks-frozen-meals-carbonated-drinks-and-the-list-continues/
Related: Are You Prepared to NOT Die This Winter? Time to Pay Attention to the “Preppers” if You Want to Survive
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/are-you-prepared-to-not-die-this-winter-time-to-pay-attention-to-the-preppers-if-you-want-to-survive/
--
Seismic ‘Telescope’ Reveals a Titanic, Tree-Like Plume Feeding Earth’s Volcanoes
Submitted by Kathline
https://singularityhub.com/2021/10/17/seismic-telescope-reveals-a-titanic-tree-like-plume-feeding-earths-volcanoes/
--
10/15/2021 Health Ranger Report with Mike Adams Ft. David Wilcock
Submitted by Terral
On October 17, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/65da5d70-5d0e-4891-93fe-764679aee880
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
retrovirusnanoparticleswuhanforced vaccinationsterralterral03food crisiscovid-19nanosilverfort detrickcontact tracingmrnabuy nano silverblackstargain-of-functiondavid wilcoxhiv insertsbnt162b2fema camps internmentreplication inhibitorolympics 2019nasa future warfaregraphene oxidedelta variantkaren kingston
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.