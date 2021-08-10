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Gusto mong mauna? Magpabakuna! (You want to die first? Be vaccinated!) PART 2
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40 views • August 10, 2021
Huge numbers of deaths and severe injuries due to vaccines. What has brought this about? Challenges mainstream lies about delta variants. Dispels the myth that the unvaccinated are the source of infections and deaths. In fact, the vaccinated are spiking death and infection counts. Vaccines are toxic bioweapons mixed with poisonous graphene oxide. Ending with a call to action to end the vaccine holocaust. In Filipino language to reach all Filipinos around the world.
English transcript forthcoming.
English transcript forthcoming.
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