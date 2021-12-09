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SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS
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143 views • December 09, 2021
From FEMA REGION 1.
This video is gives insight into the thought process of two Californians now living far from home. Driven away from COMMIEfornia because of the ASSAULT happening, to the American way of life
This video is gives insight into the thought process of two Californians now living far from home. Driven away from COMMIEfornia because of the ASSAULT happening, to the American way of life
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