The Russian military swept away the Ukrainian drone at its launch site before it could even carry out its task in a place on the Kharkov direction. The Russian Defense Ministry released footage on September 5, 2024, showing soldiers of the Sever Group of Forces of the Russian Northern Group observing the activity of kamikaze drone operators during reconnaissance operations near a settlement in the region, and foreshadowing bad days for the Ukrainian UAV team's positions! It is worth noting! The attack by the Kiev regime's armed formations in the Kursk region did not affect the pace of advancement of the Sever Group of Forces' task area in Kharkov. Their work will continue until the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine are confirmed to be finished.

The artillery of the Sever Group of Forces continues to conduct attacks on their enemy. Further, data on the position of targets at the tree line is transmitted to the artillery crew for further firing. The crew of the Giatsint-B towed artillery is engaged in counter-battery warfare, inflicting fire damage on the enemy drone's hardware and personnel. The real-time objective control footage obtained by the unmanned aerial vehicle made it possible to confirm that the UAV launch site was hit at several points. The Ukrainian drone team did not reappear after a short period of artillery fire.

On the same day in the same direction, the soldiers of the Sever Group of Forces decided to inflict damage on the Ukrainian armor. During reconnaissance, they discovered the movement of one tank, which took a closed firing position prepared for the “advance”. After analyzing the information obtained, the “Lancet” ammunition took over for the task. As a result of the direct hit of the Lancet, the Ukrainian tank was destroyed by fire. And, this is what happened every day on the battlefield, in Kharkov and throughout the front line.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/