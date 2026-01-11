1965: 1st Papal Visit To America. CIA & Assassination Of Civil Rights Leaders MLK & Malcolm X. JOL

First Papal Visit to the United states. On October 4, 1965. Pope Paul VI made the first visit by a reigning pope to the United States and Western Hemsiphere. The visit was a high profile. day-long trip to New York City with several key events. United Nations Address: The Primary purpose of the visit was for the Pope to address the UN General Essembly. Delivering a moving plea for world peace amidst the escalating Vietnam conflict. He told the delegates, "if you wish to be brothers, let the arms fall from your hands." Mass at Yankee Stadium: The Pope celebrated a large Mass at Yankee Stadium attended by appromimately 90,000 people. Meeting with President Johnson: He met briefly with President Lyndon B Johnson at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel to discuss global issue such as peace, education and poverty.





There are (or have been) so many Catholics at America’s top spy agency that it’s jokingly been dubbed Catholics In Action.





The Truth Shall Make You Free: Catholicism and the CIA. two new books about the history of the CIA.





Why the FBI Saw Martin Luther King Jr. as a Communist Threat. Bureau director J. Edgar Hoover had made his career fighting the perceived threat of communism.





‘Discredit, disrupt, and destroy’: FBI records acquired by the Library reveal violent surveillance of Black leaders, civil rights organizations





The year before his murder, Malcolm X was under electronic surveillance by the FBI. J. Edgar Hoover personally signed off on a wiretap of the activist’s Queens residence, citing his role as “a militant figure in the civil rights field”





The current head of the CIA, John Ratcliffe (politics), is a Catholic, continuing a trend of Catholic leadership at the agency, with past directors like John Brennan, Leon Panetta, and Michael Hayden also being Catholic or having strong Catholic upbringings, leading some to nickname it the "Catholic Intelligence Agency".





Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection





David House