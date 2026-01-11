BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1965: 1st Papal Visit To America. CIA & Assassination Of Civil Rights Leaders MLK & Malcolm X. JOL
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 day ago

First Papal Visit to the United states. On October 4, 1965. Pope Paul VI made the first visit by a reigning pope to the United States and Western Hemsiphere. The visit was a high profile. day-long trip to New York City with several key events. United Nations Address: The Primary purpose of the visit was for the Pope to address the UN General Essembly. Delivering a moving plea for world peace amidst the escalating Vietnam conflict. He told the delegates, "if you wish to be brothers, let the arms fall from your hands." Mass at Yankee Stadium: The Pope celebrated a large Mass at Yankee Stadium attended by appromimately 90,000 people. Meeting with President Johnson: He met briefly with President Lyndon B Johnson at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel to discuss global issue such as peace, education and poverty.


There are (or have been) so many Catholics at America’s top spy agency that it’s jokingly been dubbed Catholics In Action.


The Truth Shall Make You Free: Catholicism and the CIA. two new books about the history of the CIA.


Why the FBI Saw Martin Luther King Jr. as a Communist Threat. Bureau director J. Edgar Hoover had made his career fighting the perceived threat of communism.


‘Discredit, disrupt, and destroy’: FBI records acquired by the Library reveal violent surveillance of Black leaders, civil rights organizations


The year before his murder, Malcolm X was under electronic surveillance by the FBI. J. Edgar Hoover personally signed off on a wiretap of the activist’s Queens residence, citing his role as “a militant figure in the civil rights field”


The current head of the CIA, John Ratcliffe (politics), is a Catholic, continuing a trend of Catholic leadership at the agency, with past directors like John Brennan, Leon Panetta, and Michael Hayden also being Catholic or having strong Catholic upbringings, leading some to nickname it the "Catholic Intelligence Agency".


#Pope

#CIA

#CivilRight

#MLK

#MalcolmX

#JOL


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage


Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
government surveillancemlkmartin luther king jrvietnam warjohn ratcliffecivil rightschurch and statemalcolmxblack panther partychina communist partypope paul vicatholic intelligence agencymlk assassinationcia and catholicismpapal surveillance1965 pope visitmalcolm x assassinationi have a dream 19631960 civil rightsyear of the fire horsefbi surveillanceblack american radicalspope paul vi visits us
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s HEART SUPPORT event

At the core of New Year wellness: Health Ranger Store’s HEART SUPPORT event

Zoey Sky
U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk&#8217;s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

U.K. threatens ban on Elon Musk’s X over AI-generated deepfake abuse

Belle Carter
Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion bans, citing Obamacare amendment

Patrick Lewis
Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Toxic Skies: A wake-up call to the silent poisoning of humanity

Belle Carter
Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Focus for the New Year: Health Ranger Store’s COGNITIVE WELLNESS offers are happening now

Zoey Sky
Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy