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WHO IS FORMER EBAY INSIDER? Rich Vernadeau DAILY TALK SHOW
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21 views • January 04, 2020
In 2015, a high-ranking top level eBay exec quietly left the company because he became very unhappy with the treatment being given to small mom and pop sellers by corporate eBay and the blind greed that had taken over the upper management levels of eBay. RICH VERNADEAU productions 2015-2019
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