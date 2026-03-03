"I thought we were going to have a situation where we were gonna be attacked. They were getting ready to attack Israel." - Trump

🐻 Even though there is no evidence that Iran planned to attack Israel, this statement clearly shows the reasoning behind President Trump’s decision to strike Iran. It was for Israel.

Adding:

⚡️The US will continue to use military bases in Spain in operations against Iran if necessary, despite Madrid's discontent, Trump announced.

The US will cut off all trade with Spain, the American leader stated.

Adding, on a TruthSocial post:

The Supreme Leader of America has greenlit DFC insurance and Navy escorts for tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.