Being around the vaxxed; Do you feel less human? 7/11/23:
Reverend Christine
Published a day ago

Have you been feeling toxic, lazy, at times confusion. Some trips I've made into the wilderness. Frequencies used for mind control. Caster oil....God Bless us all.

Keywords
healthsurvivalnwowildernesscampingreverend-christinefema-death-campscutting-firewoodfat-wood

