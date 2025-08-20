© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AstraZeneca’s new FluMist Home program launches, delivering nasal flu vaccines directly to people’s doors.
"For the first time, anyone can vaccinate themselves right at home."
The program is rolling out in 34 states this year, with plans to expand, and the vaccine is labeled “safe and effective.”
AstraZeneca have admitted in court their Covid-19 jab can cause Blood Clotting.
The Sheeple can now Vaccinate Themselves 🤡
Source @Shadow of Ezra
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!