Biohacking Mankind With The Demonic -- Sofia Smallstorm

We know the Satanic agenda is depopulation. But would it surprise you to learn that CRISPR technology AND the mRNA Covid biowepons are being used to biohack humanity and redesign mankind with the demonic? Sofia Smallstorm returns to SGT Report to discuss her latest newsletter and research. God bless you and yours. Pray.

SGT Report

April 15

Sofia's site:

https://www.avatarproducts.com/

Thumbnail Image Credit: An infrared microscope image shows mosquito larvae with red-glowing eyes, part of an experiment using CRISPR gene-editing technology. MEDIANEWS GROUP/ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER VIA GETTY IMAGES.