Wellness Superheroes | Ebola, Disease X: Be Prepared with Dr. Richard Bartlett

Dr Richard Bartlett joins us again, to sound the alarm and informs us how to be prepared for the next PLANdemic.





Due to the nature of this episode… this episode will not be on YOUTUBE or Spotify… be sure to SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & SHARE on Brighteon & Rumble!





Articles & Studies:

New Bat Lab Proposed Despite CDC's Past 'Serious Safety Violations While Working with Bioterror Pathogens' in Colorado

- https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/new-bat-lab-proposed-despite-cdcs FDA-Approved Drugs Nitazoxanide (NTZ) and Monoclonal Antibodies 'Inhibit' Ebola - https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/fda-approved-drugs-nitazoxanide-ntz





Deagel Report 2025 predictions - https://nobulart.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Deagel-2025-Forecast-by-Country.pdf





Be Prepared Toolbox - https://budesonideworks.com/be-prepared





Get on the PATCHES - https://lifewave.com/wellnesssuperheroes/enrollment/packs





Wellness Superheroes links: NEW WEBSITE LAUNCH - https://patchingsuperheroes.com





Connect with us - https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes





Website - https://wellnesssuperheroes.com



