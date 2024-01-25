Create New Account
Wellness Superheroes | Ebola, Disease X: Be Prepared with Dr. Richard Bartlett
Wellness Superheroes
Published 18 hours ago

Dr Richard Bartlett joins us again, to sound the alarm and informs us how to be prepared for the next PLANdemic.


Due to the nature of this episode… this episode will not be on YOUTUBE or Spotify… be sure to SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & SHARE on Brighteon & Rumble!


Articles & Studies:

New Bat Lab Proposed Despite CDC's Past 'Serious Safety Violations While Working with Bioterror Pathogens' in Colorado

 - https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/new-bat-lab-proposed-despite-cdcs   FDA-Approved Drugs Nitazoxanide (NTZ) and Monoclonal Antibodies 'Inhibit' Ebola - https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/fda-approved-drugs-nitazoxanide-ntz


Deagel Report 2025 predictions - https://nobulart.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Deagel-2025-Forecast-by-Country.pdf


Be Prepared Toolbox - https://budesonideworks.com/be-prepared


Get on the PATCHES - https://lifewave.com/wellnesssuperheroes/enrollment/packs


Wellness Superheroes links:  NEW WEBSITE LAUNCH - https://patchingsuperheroes.com


Connect with us - https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes


Website - https://wellnesssuperheroes.com


ebolabird fludisease xgain of functionbudesonidedr richard bartlett

