Putin cancels $20 billion of Africa's debt. 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 🇷🇺

... Absolutely certain this is to get Africa on side with the BRICS countries as they abandon the US dollar and trade with one another in their own currencies.
Another great Chess Move by Vlad....
Source @Augusto’s Helicopter Tours
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.