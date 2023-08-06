Create New Account
St. John Vianney, the Patron Saint of Priests! - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus
Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy


Aug 3, 2023


St. John Vianney was a French Catholic Priest who who served as Pastor for the town of Ars, France and is known for living a holy life. Today on Saints in Focus, Br. Steve Castellano, MIC teaches us about the extraordinary life of this devoted saint! His feast day is August 4.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


Discover more about the saints on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqrLEFUmLl0

Keywords
christiancatholicsaintspriestsmarian fatherssaints in focusbr steve castellanost john vianney

