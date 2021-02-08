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How Could Fauci Predict a Coronavirus Turnaround After this Week?
TheWildDoc
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270 views • February 08, 2021
.....because the research was already done!

We are not in a “pandemic” we are in a “propagandemic.” The system is seeking power and money and they are lying to us all! Time to rise up and know the truth!

Research from 2016 to 2018, published in 2019, showed us that Coronavirus is a seasonal infection and always ends between February and April. The “lock-down” needs to end!

The fact that their science was already published that proved that Coronaviruses circulate on a yearly basis and infect millions of people was the perfect opportunity the medi-sin system needed to manipulate the masses with fear. They knew this was going to happen. They knew that relatively no one had ever heard of “coronavirus” and this would enable them to scare people as if it was something “new.”

Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/how-could-fauci-predict-a-coronavirus-turnaround-after-this-week/

Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc

*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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healthimmune systemwellnessfaucicoronaviruscovid19the wild doccoronavirus turnaround
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