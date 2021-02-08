© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Could Fauci Predict a Coronavirus Turnaround After this Week?
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
270 views • February 08, 2021
.....because the research was already done!
We are not in a “pandemic” we are in a “propagandemic.” The system is seeking power and money and they are lying to us all! Time to rise up and know the truth!
Research from 2016 to 2018, published in 2019, showed us that Coronavirus is a seasonal infection and always ends between February and April. The “lock-down” needs to end!
The fact that their science was already published that proved that Coronaviruses circulate on a yearly basis and infect millions of people was the perfect opportunity the medi-sin system needed to manipulate the masses with fear. They knew this was going to happen. They knew that relatively no one had ever heard of “coronavirus” and this would enable them to scare people as if it was something “new.”
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/how-could-fauci-predict-a-coronavirus-turnaround-after-this-week/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
We are not in a “pandemic” we are in a “propagandemic.” The system is seeking power and money and they are lying to us all! Time to rise up and know the truth!
Research from 2016 to 2018, published in 2019, showed us that Coronavirus is a seasonal infection and always ends between February and April. The “lock-down” needs to end!
The fact that their science was already published that proved that Coronaviruses circulate on a yearly basis and infect millions of people was the perfect opportunity the medi-sin system needed to manipulate the masses with fear. They knew this was going to happen. They knew that relatively no one had ever heard of “coronavirus” and this would enable them to scare people as if it was something “new.”
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/how-could-fauci-predict-a-coronavirus-turnaround-after-this-week/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.