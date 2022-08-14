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MLS on US Sports Net Featuring: HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Charlotte FC | August 13, 2022
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29 views • August 14, 2022
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HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club 5-0 Charlotte FC, 08/13/2022
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