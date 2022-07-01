What is SEX? Reboot - more DNA - more Russia - edited version - Steven D Kelley - June 23, 2022

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Here is the edited version by Steven D Kelley. Now on YouTube. I had to post this one again, the right way. I'm uploading the new show next. Thanks.
"If
you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.
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