7 Things I Would Demand In Writing If Hospitalized + What You Need to Know About IVM

So, this drug that has wiped COVID out in many parts of the world, it came from a natural compound. So what was that compound? Can you buy it in the form of a natural supplement? Also, why does an anti-parasite drug work astonishingly well against a virus? Why I wouldn't take IVM if they "bring it back" later, for a million bucks. And, 7 things I wrote up, to demand, when I got COVID, that you could write your own version up and print out, in case you're ever hospitalized (and why).





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.