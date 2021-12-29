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Karen Kingston | Bio-Tech Analyst: Live Interview from Reawaken America Tour Dallas
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1260 views • December 29, 2021
Karen Kingston is a business analyst and strategic marketer in the biotech industry. She has over 20 years of experience in marketing, business development, sales, public speaking, and strategic consulting. As an executive strategist, her clients range from start-ups to Fortune 500 leaders, including Allergan, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. She has developed key messaging, business plans, pricing strategies, global campaigns, go-to-market strategies, and other core marketing assets for inline products and blockbuster launches. She began her career as a top performing Pfizer sales representative in NYC and was quickly recruited to the marketing side of the business.
miFight is an online platform providing documentation and analysis of COVID-19 healthcare issues, policies, and ‘vaccines’. The COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ currently available to the US population are all categorized as emergency use authorized (EUA) medical countermeasures. miFight presents reasonable, documented clinical explanations of the harmful and sometimes deadly effects of the COVID-19 injections, where the FDA, CDC, and healthcare system have failed to provide answers.
To learn more, check out mitruth.com and be sure to follow her on telegram at t.me/joinmifight
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miFight is an online platform providing documentation and analysis of COVID-19 healthcare issues, policies, and ‘vaccines’. The COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ currently available to the US population are all categorized as emergency use authorized (EUA) medical countermeasures. miFight presents reasonable, documented clinical explanations of the harmful and sometimes deadly effects of the COVID-19 injections, where the FDA, CDC, and healthcare system have failed to provide answers.
To learn more, check out mitruth.com and be sure to follow her on telegram at t.me/joinmifight
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://flyovergold.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
NEXT LEVEL STUFF
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🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
📱 Text us - 40509
🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video!
🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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Bonus points if you're still reading this!
Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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