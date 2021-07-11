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THERE ARE WAY MORE AUDITS HAPPENING THAN WE HEAR ABOUT - Dan RadioStyle
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21 views • July 11, 2021
THERE ARE WAY MORE AUDITS HAPPENING THAN WE HEAR ABOUT - Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vj2jIagsSu2e/

Pretty big deep dive into a lot of the audit information that is happening in a bunch of states. We are not hearing about enough of these stories. We are winning this push to a free and fare and secure election that WE THE PEOPLE can trust. WWG1WGA
Article: https://redstate.com/stu-in-sd/2021/07/09/a-u-d-i-t-of-elections-democrats-cant-stem-the-flow-of-revelations-no-matter-how-hard-they-try-n408164

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Some great Q Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Q peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off: https://qgear.us/
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Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle




================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge

The Deep Rig: [FULL NOVIE}
Must See and SHARE
Odysee: ⁣https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: Part 1 https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
⁣Minds: Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This%20is%20how%20the%20nano-dust%20%28from%20vaxx%29%2C%20spike%20Protein%2C%20Graphene%20oxide%20%26%205g%20Control%20your%20brain%20-%20Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav

New Nuremberg Trial to take place on September 21st 2021 on the Isle of Man
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WHVXxu

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'
https://qanon.video/video-category/q-the-plan/

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#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga

msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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