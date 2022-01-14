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Luttes et Deuils en Antéchristan en 2022, une prospective de Patrice Bouriche
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97 views • January 14, 2022
« Les festivités satanistes consacrant Saturne en faux Verseau ne sont pas encore terminées. Si l’on sait depuis 2009 qu’une ou deux doses de poison suffisent amplement pour provoquer l’hécatombe escomptée, rien n’arrête pourtant la secte dans son objectif d’accélérer son projet de dépeuplement. En outre, la France, tombeau kabbaliste, sera le théâtre de luttes et de deuils. Résistance à tous ! »
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Site & Contact :
https://www.patrice-bouriche.com/
Source de la vidéo :
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x863ukw
===========================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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