Fauci Lied To Congress About Gain-of-Function Research

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Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated argument with Sen. Rand Paul this week over the origins of the coronavirus. In fact, he lied to Congress saying the U.S. government never funded Gain-of Function research... Oh, but it has, and I'll show the clear proof.
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