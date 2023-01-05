Episode 200: New Life Resolution

What are your 2023 new years resolutions? Are you living the life you want? How are you going to get the vitality, body, and love back into your life for 2023? You can see the world from a blank wall or you can see the beauty in the world. You can let Dis-ease rule you or you can take back the Dis-ease in your body. What life are you going to create in 2023?

Do not miss these highlights:

00:30 We have the power to make a difference in this world.

01:44 The story of the friendship of two patients and the window.

05:05 Life is a battle game. We fight for it every day. Disease turns a person’s life upside down.

05:30 Life is a gift of many blessings. We have the opportunity to touch people’s lives.

06:50 Your health is at the center of your life.

08:44 The client that Dr. Deb will never forget in her life.

12:00 Without good health, you have nothing. Let’s all embrace that healthy living.

15:00 Invest in yourself – be an amazing person on the inside.

17:36 Let’s start 2023 with embracing the good in people and the good in yourself.

Resources Mentioned

Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care by calling (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com



