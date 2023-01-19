Poisonous Covid Vaccines

CDC, W.H.O., FDA, Bill Gates, Jacinda Ardern, Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau, Richi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron and your leaders know the Covid Vaccine promoted by Dr. Fauci, Dr Bonnie Henry, Dr. Theresa Tam and other lying Media Doctors, would kill millions of people worldwide and have injured hundreds of thousands of adults and kids



The Covid Vaccine related deaths have been under reported by Hospitals and greedy, corrupt doctors.

Know that these killer Vaccines ( if you were given the Real Vaccines, death within 3 to 5 years ) causes many serious Autoimmune Diseases like Asthma, GBS, Arthritis, Dementia ( attacks the brain ), Hair Loss, Hearing Loss, Blindness plus other conditions like Infertility, Erectile Dysfunctions, fast growing aggressive Cancers, Face & Limb Paralysis, serious Skin Diseases, Schizoprenia and rewakens the Shingles disease and creates the AIDS condition within your body

The toxic ingredients inside these DNA altering, Gene Therapy, Bioweapons Injections labelled as Covid Vaccines make your body create it's own dangerous Spike Proteins that clot your blood and make your tiny blood vessels leak.

WARNING: Those who love donating blood to help others. This blood also goes to the Globalist Elites that love drinking the blood of the young, that you should never donate your Spike Protein filled blood at least 20 to 25 days after being injected with the dangerous ingredients from the covid shots.

Parents of children, beware of paid advertising on Youtube or any of the Globalist Elite controlled Social Media Platforms like Facebook and Instagram plus Twitter...there are advertisements paid by the big drug companies that wrongly advise you to get you children vaccinated with the kille Covid vaccines plus the brain damaging Flu shots. Avoid at all cost as these have killed many children but the deaths are covered up by the Globalist paid MSM and media doctors plus corrupt hospitals.

BEWARE that many of the Democrat controlled school and universities have given nurses the permission to coers you children into getting the dangerous covid19 vaccines without your parental consent, just criminal.

Your governement or the medial system do not own your kids, but when you fill out that Birth Certificate and sign, you sort of become the CATTLE for the pedophile Globalist Elites at Buckingham Palace, Vatican, WEF, BlackRock, Vanguard, and the criminals inside the City of London within London.

Here Dr John Campbell, a physician that spill the Truth, tell us what is really going on.



