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PROVING JESUS TO BE GREEK, NOT A HEBREW, NOT A JEW.
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153 views • October 06, 2021
Theological researcher, Greek teacher
along with my mother who has a PhD in Aristotle and 27 years of teaching experience in Greek literature, Greek philosophy and publications, we work together to get the truth out.
God has talked to me many times, even yesterday through a prophesy by the Holy Spirit and He told me that He approves of my work for Him.
It does matter to Him that people know the truth, that Jesus was not Hebrew and not a Jew and that Jesus had no connection to Moses or the god of the Jews/Hebrews, the devil or their many pagan gods.
along with my mother who has a PhD in Aristotle and 27 years of teaching experience in Greek literature, Greek philosophy and publications, we work together to get the truth out.
God has talked to me many times, even yesterday through a prophesy by the Holy Spirit and He told me that He approves of my work for Him.
It does matter to Him that people know the truth, that Jesus was not Hebrew and not a Jew and that Jesus had no connection to Moses or the god of the Jews/Hebrews, the devil or their many pagan gods.
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