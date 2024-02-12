Create New Account
Polish Farmers, as part of a Nationwide Protest, Poured Grain from Ukrainian Trucks at the Dorohusk Checkpoint
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Polish farmers, as part of a nationwide protest, poured grain from Ukrainian trucks at the Dorohusk checkpoint.

The farmers are blocking roads and approaches to border crossings with Ukraine.

One of their main demands is to halt the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

The mayor of Lvov called them "pro-Russian provocateurs."


