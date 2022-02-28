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NIGHT SHADOWS 02272022 -- The Midnight Hour. Putin, Ukraine, Swift, EU, Def Con 2
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260 views • February 28, 2022
Tonight's show will be an intel briefing concerning the wars of prophecy as America/NATO appear to be getting ready for DIRECT CONFLICT with Putin, who has warned the West that sanctions of the "economic type" will be viewed as "act of war" and that Russia will respond swiftly. Putin nuclear forces have been put on high alert and are in positions for immediate launch of their ICBMs. In the meantime, China appears to be getting ready to "expand" its control over Taiwan and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
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The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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